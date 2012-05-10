May 10 Nordstrom Inc reported a modest
rise in quarterly profit despite sharp gains in sales as the
upscale department store operator spent more to develop its
e-commerce business and its loyalty program.
Nordstrom affirmed its full-year earnings forecast, and
still expects a profit of $3.30 to $3.45 per share and
same-store sales to rise 4 to 6 percent.
The retailer forecast that sales at stores open at least one
year would rise about by a low single-digit percentage.
Nordstrom's net income for the quarter ended on April 28
rose 2.8 percent to $149 million, or 72 cents per share, from
$145 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. As
previously reported, same-store sales were up 8.5 percent.