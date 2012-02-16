* Sees FY EPS $3.30-$3.45 vs Street View $3.59

Feb 16 Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported a higher than expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales over the holidays, and forecast another year of same-store sales gains.

But Nordstrom, which tends to give conservative forecasts, said it expects earnings of $3.30 to $3.45 per share for the fiscal year ending next January, below the $3.59 per share expected on average by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The department store chain forecast sales at stores open at least one year would rise about 4 percent to 6 percent this fiscal year. Last fiscal year, they rose 7.2 percent.

Nordstrom's net income for the quarter, ended on Jan. 28 edged up to $236 million, or $1.11 per share, from $232 million, or $1.04 a year earlier. That was above the $1.09 per share analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.