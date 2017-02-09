(Adds dropped word "go" in second paragraph)
WASHINGTON Feb 9 A top aide to U.S. President
Donald Trump on Thursday promoted the clothing and jewelry line
named after his daughter Ivanka, one day after the president's
tweet criticizing a retailer for dropping her product line drew
criticism over using public office for personal business gains.
"Go buy Ivanka's stuff," Trump senior adviser Kellyanne
Conway told Fox News in an interview from the White House. "I'm
going to go get some myself today."
On Thursday, Ivanka's brand was thrust again into the
headlines after her father attacked department store chain
Nordstrom Inc in a highly unusual move using a White
House twitter platform to intervene in a commercial matter.
"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by
@Nordstrom. She is a great person - always pushing me to do the
right thing! Terrible!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
Nordstrom's shares dipped after the tweet, sent from both
Trump's personal and official presidential accounts, but later
closed up 4.0 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares
were little changed in pre-market trade Thursday morning.
The move prompted criticism of Trump by ethics officials who
served past Republican and Democratic administrations and said
Trump's tweet was both unprecedented and troublesome.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer defended Trump's tweet on
Wednesday, telling reporters that "the president has every right
as a father to stand up" for his daughter.
Conway said on Thursday also backed Trump's comment, telling
Fox News: "He's been a champion for women empowerment, women in
the workplace."
Ivanka Trump has said she would step away from her company
when her father took office in the White House.
A spokeswoman for the Ivanka Trump brand declined to comment
on Wednesday.
Nordstrom has defended its decision to drop Ivanka's wares,
citing performance.
Retailers still selling Ivanka Trump products include Macy's
Inc, TJX Cos, Hudson's Bay Co, which runs
high-end chains like Lord & Taylor, and Dillards Inc.
Retailers that have dropped Ivanka Trump include Neiman Marcus
and HSN Inc
The move by some retailers to drop her products comes amid
an ongoing campaign called #GrabYourWallet, which encourages
shoppers to boycott products with ties to President Trump, his
family and his donors.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)