Nov 8 Nordstrom Inc on Thursday
reaffirmed the top end of its full-year sales and profit
forecasts despite strong sales gains in the third quarter, and
the high-end retailer's shares fell 2.9 percent in after-market
trading.
Nordstrom raised only the bottom of its forecast ranges.
The company now expects full-year earnings of $3.45 to $3.50
per share, compared with a previous range of $3.40 to $3.50 a
share. It now expects same-store sales to rise 6.5 percent to 7
percent, versus an earlier forecast of a 6 percent to 7 percent
increase.
Nordstrom's net income for the quarter ended on Oct 27 rose
15 percent to $146 million, or 71 cents per share, from $127
million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
As previously reported, revenue rose 13.8 percent to $2.71
billion, while same-store sales were up 10.7 percent.
Shares were down $1.60 to $53.80 in after-hours trading,
following a 3.3 percent drop in regular trading before the
results were released.