CHICAGO Nov 10 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly comparable store sales on Thursday after a drop in the previous two quarters, helped by higher revenue during its anniversary sale and its off-price Rack business.

The 2.4 percent growth in comparable sales was in line with estimates of analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The retailer's shares were up nearly 13 percent in extended trading. They closed the regular session up 7.2 percent at $56.03 on better year-end outlook from rivals Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Matthew Lewis)