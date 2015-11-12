* Warmer weather "extremely unhelpful" to sales - analyst
* Shares fall 20.5 pct to $50.46 after market
By Subrat Patnaik
Nov 12 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc
on Thursday followed Macy's Inc in cutting its
full-year forecast, bringing back into sharp focus concerns of a
slowdown in the retail sector.
Shares of Nordstrom fell 20.5 percent to $50.46 in
after-hours trading, their lowest since March 2013.
The company's results were in contrast to that of Kohl's
Corp, which earlier in the day reported
better-than-expected quarterly net sales and profit due to
strong back-to-school sales.
The results had boosted shares of department store operators
including J. C. Penney Co Inc, which reports third-quarter
results on Friday.
Nordstrom did not specify a reason for disappointing results
and cut in forecast.
But Carter Harrison, an analyst at research firm Conlumino,
said "warmer weather during the quarter was extremely unhelpful
to sales of fall and winter apparel".
Macy's on Wednesday cited warm weather, low spending by
tourists and a pileup of unsold inventory for its lowered
forecast.
A long spell of warm weather in September and October has
hurt sales of cold weather apparel such as coats and jackets,
hurting retailers.
Like Macy's, Nordstrom also saw inventories rise. Inventory
increased 8 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.
Macy's inventory was up 4.6 percent at the end of October.
Macy's, whose flagship Herald Square store covers an entire
Manhattan block, said it would need to discount to clear fall
season inventories.
Nordstrom cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year to
$3.30-$3.40 per share from $3.85-$3.95.
The company also cut its sales growth forecast to 7.5-8.0
percent from 8.5-9.5 percent.
Same-store sales grew 0.9 percent in the three months ended
October, way below the analysts' average estimate of 3.60
percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
New openings helped sales, but were affected by the poor
performance of existing stores as indicated by the comparable
numbers, Harrison said.
Revenue rose 6.5 percent to $3.24 billion.
Net income fell to $81 million, or 42 cents per share, from
$142 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Up to Thursday's close, the company's shares had fallen
about 14 percent this year.
