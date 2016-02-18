* Cuts $300 mln from 5-year capex plan
* Sees full-year EPS of $3.10-$3.35 vs est $3.37
* 4th-qtr adjusted EPS $1.17 vs est $1.22
* Shares drop 8.3 pct after market
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Feb 18 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as it
was forced to discount more to clear excess inventory from the
holiday season, sending its shares down more than 8 percent in
extended trading.
The company also said it would cut $300 million from its
capital spending of $4.3 billion over the next five years as it
plans to invest less on stores.
"With our increased investments to gain market share, along
with a changing business model, expenses in recent years have
grown faster than sales," Chief Financial Officer Mike Koppel
said on a conference call.
Some of the areas targeted for cost cutting include
shipment, technology and online product assortments.
Unseasonably warm winter has affected sales at a number of
apparel retailers, including Nordstrom and rivals Macy's Inc
and Kohl's Corp.
"They were about 5-7 percent more promotional in the fourth
quarter than a year ago. For a company that does not promote
much, like Nordstrom, that's meaningful," said Dan Hess, chief
analyst at research firm Merchant Forecast.
Analysts said a slowdown in spending on high-end goods may
have also weighed on Nordstrom, which sells apparel, cosmetics
and accessories from premium brands such as Armani, Stella
McCartney and Valentino.
A lot of newer initiatives at Nordstrom over the past two
years have been at the high end, Hess said.
"They are more exposed to their luxury customer today than
they were two years ago," he added.
Net income fell to $180 million, or $1 per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Jan. 30 from $255 million, or $1.32 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.17 per share, missing
the average analyst estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $4.19 billion, while analysts
were expecting $4.22 billion.
Sales at Nordstrom stores open at least a year rose 1
percent, above the 0.4 percent growth expected by analysts
polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Nordstrom also forecast earnings of $3.10-$3.35 per share
for the year ending January 31, 2017. Analysts were estimating
$3.37 per share.
The company's shares, which have fallen 17 percent since it
reported weak third-quarter results in November, fell 8.3
percent to $48.35 on Thursday.
