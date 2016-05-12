May 12 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc
reported a drop in sales at established stores in the
first quarter, adding to the gloom in the department store
sector as consumers pull back spending on apparel.
The company's net income plunged to $46 million, or 26 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $128
million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 1.1 percent to $3.25 billion.
Sales at Nordstrom stores open at least a year fell 1.7
percent. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected sales to remain flat.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)