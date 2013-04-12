BRIEF-Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
* Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
(Corrects name to Noreco from Det norske in second, third paragraphs)
OSLO, April 12 Canadian oil firm Suncor has drilled a dry well in the UK sector of the North Sea, a partner in the well said on Friday.
"The well is dry," Noreco said in a statement about the prospect, called Scotney.
Noreco has a stake of 43.75 percent in the production licence, called P1658. Suncor is the operator of the well. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Commission cleared General Electric Co.'s purchase of oilfield services firm Baker Hughes without conditions on Wednesday, the EU competition authority said in a statement.