Jan 12 U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern
Corp, which has repeatedly rejected Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd's takeover bid, said it will consolidate its
Virginia and Pocahontas units, to cut costs and support growth.
The company said on Tuesday the two units will be
consolidated to form a new Pocahontas division on Feb. 1.
Norfolk said the move will affect management and staff
positions based in Bluefield, West Virginia, but did not detail
the number of employees who would be impacted.
The company also said it was idling parts of its West
Virginia Secondary, a 253-mile railway line between Columbus,
Ohio, and central West Virginia due to steady declines in
business in recent years.
Norfolk has rejected Canadian Pacific Railway's multiple
bids over the last month, saying the offers were "grossly
inadequate".
