MONTREAL, April 11 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Monday the
company's board would next week consider using cash once planned
to acquire rival Norfolk Southern Corp for a potential
buyback, dividend, or combination of both.
Harrison said in a phone interview from Chicago that CP's
failed bid for Norfolk Southern, which he
attributed to multiple factors including recent statements by
the Department of Justice and the U.S. Army, did not spell the
end of mergers in the rail industry. "It's just the timing," he
said.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Matthew Lewis)