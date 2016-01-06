BP shareholders approve reduced CEO pay, new policy
LONDON, May 17 BP shareholders on Wednesday approved an $11.6 million pay package for chief executive Bob Dudley, after the oil and gas company cut it in response to investor pressure.
(Corrects number of House Democrats to two from three)
WASHINGTON Jan 6 Two senior Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives urged federal regulators on Wednesday to reject any acquisition of railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp by Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 17 BP shareholders on Wednesday approved an $11.6 million pay package for chief executive Bob Dudley, after the oil and gas company cut it in response to investor pressure.
GENEVA, May 17 Sudan President Omar al-Bashir will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday but there is no confirmation he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, who will also visit the country, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said on Wednesday.