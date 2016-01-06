(Adds STB comment in paragraph 3)
WASHINGTON Jan 6 Two senior Democrats in the
U.S. House of Representatives urged federal regulators on
Wednesday to reject any acquisition of railroad operator Norfolk
Southern Corp by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
In a Jan. 6 letter to the Surface Transportation Board,
senior Democrats on the House Transportation Committee warned
that an acquisition would reduce competition and exacerbate
shipper concerns about costs.
"The board is in the process of responding to the letter,"
said Dennis Watson, spokesman for the Surface Transportation
Board, which can approve or disapprove acquisitions in the
railroad industry.
The Canadian company in mid-November disclosed its $28
billion offer to buy Norfolk Southern. It would be
the first merger involving a U.S. railroad since the Surface
Transportation Board rewrote the rules in 2001 after a wave of
consolidation reduced the number of major North American
railroads to seven from 35.
"There are already strong indications that this merger will
serve as a catalyst for even more consolidation in the railroad
industry ... leaving shippers with fewer choices, less
competition and prolonged service disruptions," Representative
Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Representative Michael Capuano of
Massachusetts wrote.
"The only benefit to this ill-conceived transaction is to CP
- to pad the pockets of Wall Street investors and corporate
executives at the expense of captive shippers and the public
interest," they said.
DeFazio is the ranking Democrat on the transportation
committee, while Capuano is the top party member on the panel's
Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials.
Industry groups representing major freight customers of
Norfolk Southern have also asked the Surface Transportation
Board to reject any bid by Canadian Pacific.
Norfolk Southern has rebuffed several bids from Canadian
Pacific since November.
