By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Nov 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
is exploring a potential acquisition of U.S. peer
Norfolk Southern Corp, a person familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
The two rail companies have held preliminary merger talks,
but there is no certainty that negotiations will advance, the
person added, asking not to be identified because the talks are
confidential.
The discussions mark the Canadian railroad operator's second
major consolidation play in little over a year, as it once again
seeks to gain control of a railroad network that would give it
access to the U.S. eastern seaboard and rail hubs like Chicago.
Norfolk Southern declined to comment. CP Rail in a release
said it has "no material news pending at this time." The company
added that it does not comment on market rumour and speculation.
Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with the matter, said
earlier on Monday that Canada's No. 2 rail operator CP Rail is
trying to raise financing to buy Norfolk Southern in a deal that
would be worth over $24 billion. (bloom.bg/1ScVTK4)
CP Rail's Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has long contended
that a creating a new transcontinental rail network could help
improve congestion around Chicago, where east- and west-based
railways meet and hand off cargo, a process that can take days.
The Canadian company's talks with CSX Corp, which
also owns a large network across the Eastern U.S. failed last
year.
Investors cheered news of a potential tie-up, sending shares
of Norfolk Southern up 11 percent to $88.62 on the NYSE, while
CP Rail's stock closed up 5.7 percent at C$188.79 on the TSX.
"I think it would be great, there's little overlap in terms
of footprint," said John Stephenson, president of Stephenson &
Co Capital Management. "I think it's potentially an attractive
deal."
As in the case of the CSX deal, analysts warned there could
be some hurdles around any deal with Norfolk Southern.
"All in a transaction may make quite a bit of operational
and financial sense, but there are two major uncertainties,"
said RBC analyst John Barnes in a note to clients.
Barnes noted U.S. regulators would have to sign off on a
foreign company owning a strategic asset, like a railroad and
that CP would also need to win approval from the U.S. Surface
Transportation Board that reviews such deals.
He said despite minimal geographic overlap, shippers would
likely oppose any deal due to concerns over service and pricing.
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Manish
Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva
and Bernard Orr)