BRIEF-Roka Bioscience says entered into 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with Foodchek Systems Inc
Nov 17 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd <CP.N > said it has offered to buy Norfolk Southern Corp to create a transcontinental railroad.
The proposal includes a "sizable premium in cash and stock" to Norfolk shareholders, Canadian Pacific said, without specifying a deal value.
Norfolk Southern has a market value of about $26.36 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Whitebox Advisors Llc reports 11.4 percent passive stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc as of April 28 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: