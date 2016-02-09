BRIEF-Tal Education Group updates on put right offer
* Says no principal amount of notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of put right offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is abandoning its threat of a proxy battle to replace directors at takeover target Norfolk Southern Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Norfolk Southern has repeatedly rejected Canadian Pacific's takeover offers, hoping to persuade shareholders that it is better off as a standalone company. (on.wsj.com/1LeueEX)
Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says no principal amount of notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of put right offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to purchase a building in Dublin with room for 1,000 staff to give it flexibility to keep serving clients across the European Union after Britain leaves the European Union.