Iraqi minister agrees with Saudi call to extend OPEC cuts for 9 months
BAGHDAD, May 22 Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Monday he agreed with Saudi Arabia on the need for extending OPEC crude output cuts for a further nine months.
CHICAGO Oct 26 No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, citing an ongoing productivity and cost-cutting drive that offset a drop in revenue of more than 7 percent.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported third-quarter net income of $460 million, or $1.55 per share, up 4 percent from $452 million, or $1.49 per share a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share of $1.45. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change will worsen food and water shortages in the Middle East and north Africa, and risk triggering more conflict and mass migration, with serious implications for the wider world, lawmakers from NATO's Parliamentary Assembly said Monday.