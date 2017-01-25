CHICAGO Jan 24 Norfolk Southern Corp, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a jump in quarterly net profit, as cost-cutting and productivity savings offset a decline in profits fueled by lower coal freight volumes.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported fourth-quarter net of $416 million or $1.42 per share, up 18 percent from $361 million or $1.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.36. (Reporting By Nick Carey)