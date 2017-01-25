(Adds quotes from CEO interview, analyst commentary)
By Nick Carey
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on
Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost
savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal
volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.
"We actually think we'll see a pretty significant uptick in
our coal volumes in 2017," said Norfolk Southern Chief Executive
Jim Squires in a phone interview.
Norfolk Southern shares ended the day 3.4 percent higher
after the Virginia-based company's fourth-quarter earnings per
share beat analysts' estimates.
Earnings per share in 2017 are expected to grow in the
double digits as coal volumes rise, Credit Suisse analyst
Allison Landry wrote client note. Landry had previously expected
a decline in coal, the note said.
Coal volumes at the major U.S. railroads had fallen in 2016
as utilities switched to burning cheaper natural gas, while the
strong U.S. dollar has hurt exports.
Squires said he is also closely watching talks initiated by
U.S. President Donald Trump to change the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
"We certainly do have customers that operate internationally
within the NAFTA region and who could be affected by changes in
trade policy," he said.
Squires said the company expects to cut $100 million in
costs in 2017, on top of $250 million achieved last year, as
part of a five-year plan to deliver $650 million in productivity
savings by 2020. This year's savings would be achieved in part
by keeping a flat headcount despite rising volumes, he said.
Through 2020, the No. 4 U.S. railroad said it expects
compound annual volume growth of around 1 percent for coal
volumes, roughly 4 percent growth for intermodal, or consumer
goods shipments, and 2 percent growth for general merchandise.
The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $416
million, or $1.42 per share, up 18 percent from $361 million, or
$1.20 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had
expected $1.36 a share.
Revenue fell to $2.49 billion from $2.52 billion, roughly in
line with analysts' expectations of $2.5 billion, but expenses
declined to $1.73 billion from $1.88 billon.
Norfolk Southern's operating ratio, a key metric showing
efficiency, improved more than 5 percentage points to 69.4
percent. The ratio measures operating expenses as a percentage
of revenue.
Squires expects to further improve the railroad's operating
ratio in 2017.
(Reporting by Nick Carey. Additional reporting by Allison
Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith
Mazzilli)