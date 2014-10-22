CHICAGO Oct 22 No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday with revenues rising in all commodity groups, but fell short of analyst expectations.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported earnings per share of $1.79, up 17 percent from the $1.53 it reported for the same quarter in 2013. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the third quarter of $1.83.

The company reported revenue for the quarter of $3.02 billion, up 7 percent from same period the previous year. That was slightly below analyst expectations of $3.07 billion. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)