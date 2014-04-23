AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
April 23 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly profit as coal shipments dropped.
The company's net income fell to $368 million, or $1.17 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $450 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Net income in the prior-year quarter included a $60 million gain from a land sale.
Railway operating revenue dropped 1.8 percent to $2.69 billion. Revenue from coal shipments fell 15 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
