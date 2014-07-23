July 23 U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp reported a rise of about 21 percent in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes in its general merchandise and intermodal businesses.

Norfolk Southern's net income rose to $562 million, or $1.79 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $465 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Railway operating revenue rose 8.6 percent to $3.04 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Ted Kerr)