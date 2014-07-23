Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
July 23 U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp reported a rise of about 21 percent in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes in its general merchandise and intermodal businesses.
Norfolk Southern's net income rose to $562 million, or $1.79 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $465 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
Railway operating revenue rose 8.6 percent to $3.04 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Ted Kerr)
MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Fut