July 24 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp
reported a higher quarterly profit and flat revenue, as
increased general merchandise and intermodal revenue offset a
double-digit drop in revenue from coal.
Norfolk Southern, the third-largest publicly held U.S.
railroad, on Tuesday reported earnings rose 3 percent to $1.60
per share. That beat the average estimate of $1.53, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income of $524 million, was down 6 percent from $557
million a year ago. Net income a year ago reflected $63 million,
or 18 cents per share, from non-recurring, income tax-related
benefits.
Quarterly operating revenue for the Norfolk, Virginia-based
company were flat at $2.9 billion, and in line with estimates.