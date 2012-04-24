* Earnings per share $1.23 v. Street view $1.12
* Railway operating revenue increases 6 percent to $2.8 bln
April 24 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp
reported higher quarterly profit that beat expectations,
and said increases in general merchandise and intermodal revenue
more than offset a drop in coal.
A double-digit increase in automotive shipment volume
overshadowed a double-digit drop in coal traffic, with total
volume up 1 percent in the quarter. Pricing gains and fuel
surcharges drove revenue higher.
Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers
that can be switched from one mode of transportation to another,
such as from train to truck or train to ship.
Mild winter weather and the lowest natural gas prices in a
decade cut demand for coal from utilities during the quarter.
Norfolk Southern, the third-largest publicly held U.S.
railroad, on Tuesday reported net income increased to $410
million, or $1.23 per share, in the first quarter from $325
million, or 90 cents a share a year before.
Quarterly operating revenue for the Norfolk, Virginia-based
company rose 6 percent to $2.8 billion, compared with the $2.75
billion average estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
U.S. railroad companies Union Pacific Corp, CSX Corp
and Kansas City Southern all also reported
higher first-quarter results despite the utility coal slide.
.