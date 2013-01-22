Jan 22 Norfolk Southern Corp, the third-largest U.S. public railroad company, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher intermodel and merchandise revenue.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported net income of $413 million, or $1.30 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $480 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.