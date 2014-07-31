BRIEF-Changes in BIK shareholders structure
* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
OSLO, July 31 Norway's central bank will not sell any Norwegian crowns in August to buy foreign exchange for the country's sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Thursday, in line with its practice in recent months.
The bank earlier said it did not expect to buy any foreign currency over the coming months and it could even buy crowns later in the year.
The fund uses the proceeds of a sale to invest in stocks, bonds and property abroad. It is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: