MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian billionaire Roman
Abramovich and long-time ally Alexander Abramov plan to buy up
to 10 percent of shares in Norilsk Nickel, the world's
largest nickel and palladium miner, the Vedomosti daily reported
on Monday.
Abramovich, owner of London's Chelsea football club, this
month agreed to buy around 5.9 percent of Norilsk for $1.5
billion in a deal aimed at ending a long-running feud between
its two main billionaire owners, Vladimir Potanin and Oleg
Deripaska. The deal gave Abramovich voting power equivalent to
about 20 percent of Norilsk shares.
Abramovich's Millhouse holding company and Abramov,
chairman of steelmaker Evraz, will buy equal amounts of
Norilsk stock under the plan, Vedomosti said, citing an
unidentified source.
It was not clear in the report if there would be an increase
in voting power with the additional stake.
Evraz declined to comment. Millhouse was not immediately
available for comment.