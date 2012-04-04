MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, where tycoons Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska
have waged a long battle for control, will review nominations
for its new board on Wednesday, two sources familiar with
company's plans told Reuters.
The world's largest nickel and palladium miner is expected
to keep the balance of interests in its board, where Potanin has
effective control, while Deripaska's aluminium firm RUSAL
, which owns a one-quarter stake, has two board seats.
"I do not see any reason for a change in the current balance
of forces," said Uralsib Capital metals and mining analyst
Dmitry Smolin.
Deripaska's inability to block strategic decisions has
thwarted his ambition to merge Norilsk with RUSAL, and helped to
spark a row with minority shareholders at RUSAL over whether to
keep or sell its $9 billion Norilsk stake.
Potanin's investment vehicle Interros directly controls four
out of 13 seats on the current board, and is supported by CEO
Vladimir Strzhalkovsky and independent director Claude Dauphin
of trading house Trafigura, which owns a minority stake.
Of the remaining five independent directors, three were
proposed by RUSAL and two by corporate governance group ISS.
RUSAL had proposed eight candidacies for the new Norilsk
board - including four current members, one of the sources told
Reuters. Interros would propose six candidacies, including four
current members, another source added.
Spokesmen for Norilsk, Rusal and Interros declined to
comment.
