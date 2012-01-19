MOSCOW Jan 19 Russian miner Norilsk
Nickel is expecting to reduce production this year to
adapt to a slight fall in global metals demand, its CEO said on
Thursday, but does not see a slump into another global economic
crisis.
The company, the world's biggest producer of nickel and
palladium, also expects to report a net profit of around $5
billion in 2011, broadly flat on the previous year, Vladimir
Strzhalkovsky said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"Copper prices are holding up, nickel is much worse but not
at critical levels," Strzhalkovsky said in the interview.
"Unfortunately for us there will be a slight reduction in
metals production in the coming year, but our investment
programme is to restore production in coming years and then
increase it," he added.
Mining companies are heavily exposed to a slowdown in global
economic growth as metal prices tend to fall as industrial and
manufacturing demand weaken.
