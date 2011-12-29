MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian metals group
Norilsk Nickel said on Thursday its board
had approved its budget for 2012, which envisages investing over
$3 billion in its development.
The budget approval is the first step in the realisation of
the company's production and technical development strategy
until 2025, it said in a statement. The strategy calls for total
investments of $35 billion.
The planned 2012 investments include at least $100 million
to be allocated for geological prospecting and 7.5 billion
roubles ($236 million) for the development of its projects in
the southern Siberian region of Chita.
Norilsk, the world's biggest nickel and palladium producer,
plans to raise nickel output this year to between 300,000 and
315,000 tonnes from 297,329 in 2010 and aims to keep copper
output at 380,000 to 390,000 tonnes, versus 388,872.
It expects palladium output to be between 2.85 and 2.87
million ounces, compared with 2.861 million in 2010, and sees
platinum output at 705,000 to 720,000 ounces, up from 693,000
last year.
($1 = 31.77 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by David Holmes)