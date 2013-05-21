(Adds comment from Norilsk Nickel CFO)
By Sandrine Bradley and Polina Devitt
LONDON/MOSCOW May 21 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
is in talks with banks on a possible $2 billion loan
deal to help refinance upcoming debt maturities, the company
said on Tuesday.
Its comments confirmed what banking sources had previously
told Reuters about its borrowing plans, but Norilsk denied it
needed the funds to finance its dividend payout, saying the
purpose was related to refinancing existing debt and for general
corporate purposes.
"The company is in discussions with a group of financial
institutions and is studying the possibility to borrow an up to
$2 billion, five-year unsecured credit facility in order to
strengthen its medium-term liquidity and refinance upcoming
maturities," Chief Financial Officer Sergey Malyshev told
Reuters.
"Among others, in July the company has to settle its
three-year rouble bonds for a total amount of 15 billion roubles
($479.9 million)," Malyshev said.
"At present the company has sufficient cash reserves on the
balance sheet to cover dividend distributions as well as
budgeted investments," he added.
Earlier banking sources close to the deal had said Norilsk,
the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, had chosen 13
lenders to provide a $2 billion loan, naming Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ,
Barclays, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING,
Morgan Stanley, Nordea, SMBC, Societe Generale and Unicredit.
The sources said the unsecured five-year loan was priced at
175 basis points over LIBOR and was unlikely to be sold down to
additional banks. The deal was expected to be signed within six
weeks, they added.
Malyshev made no comment on the banks involved or the
borrowing terms.
Sources had said last week Norilsk had approached
international banks for a syndicated loan of up to $2 billion
for general corporate purposes.
($1 = 31.2600 Russian roubles)
