* Norilsk sees '12 nickel output at least 295,000 tonnes
* Palladium output seen above 2.6 million ounces
* Analysts says no major growth catalysts in short term
* Shares off 1.7 pct in Moscow, underperforming MICEX
By Alfred Kueppers
MOSCOW, Jan 30 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
said on Monday its nickel output could recover
slightly this year, although analysts said the world's largest
producer of nickel and palladium could delay ramp-ups of its
international operations on cost concerns.
For 2012, Norilsk forecast nickel output at 235,000 to
240,000 tonnes at its Russian divisions and 60,000 to 65,000 at
the international operations.
That adds up to as much or more than its total nickel output
in 2011 at 295,000 tonnes, which was down 0.8 percent from the
previous year, including contributions from operations in
Australia, Finland, Botswana and South Africa.
The Russian metals giant, which takes its name from a mining
town above the Arctic circle, is expected to keep Russian output
high, given that its Kola and Polar units have a negative
production cost thanks to their output of copper, platinum and
palladium as by-products.
"I think you have to differentiate between the lowest-cost
production they have in Russia and the international assets,"
HSBC analyst Vladimir Zhukov said.
He added that although Norilsk Nickel does not publish its
production costs, its Australian assets are considered to be its
highest-cost mines.
Australian output was 1,748 tonnes of nickel in concentrate
last year, up from zero in 2010 as it restarted operations.
Its Russian divisions produced 237,227 tonnes in 2011, up
from 235,518 tonnes the previous year.
Production fell at its Finnish assets to 48,524 tonnes of
nickel from 49,159 tonnes in 2010 and at its African mines to
15,161 tonnes of nickel in concentrate from 19,702 tonnes in
2010.
Zhukov added that Norilsk Nickel will not be able to
increase domestic production significantly until it brings a new
mine online in the next decade as the quality of its older mines
continues to decline.
He said nickel output at its Russian operations is scheduled
to grow to 280,000 tonnes by 2023-2024.
WEAK MARKET
The nickel market is expected to be oversupplied this year,
with HSBC analysts recently raising their forecast for a surplus
to 62,000 tonnes from an earlier 31,000 tonnes.
Nickel prices could come under pressure if Chinese steel
demand weakens and Europe's economy remains fragile.
"Almost 70 percent of all nickel is used for stainless
steel, which is used in the construction sector and very
dependent on Chinese demand," Uralsib analyst Valentina
Bogomolova said.
Norilsk CEO Vladimir Strzalkovsky hinted in a recent TV
interview that the company could make slight production cuts
this year, but analysts say higher-cost Chinese nickel pig iron
smelters are likely to bear the brunt of any cuts.
Nickel pig iron producers will come under pressure if prices
fall to around $17,000 a tonne.
Benchmark three-month nickel traded at $21,374 on
the London Metal Exchange at 1630 GMT.
Norilsk did not provide any price guidance for its portfolio
of metals, but Bogomolova said she saw nickel at $21,700 per
tonne, down about 5 percent from 2011. A Reuters base metals
poll released last week put the average 2012 price at $21,670
per tonne.
Norilsk Nickel shares were off 1.7 percent in Moscow,
underperforming the MICEX, which was up 0.2 percent.
METALS MIX
In addition to its leading position in palladium production,
Norilsk also mines significant quantities of copper and
platinum.
Since all three are by-products of the nickel mining
operations, Norilsk has a significant cost advantage over rivals
that mine those metals separately.
"They are still going to be better off than global peers.
They have copper as well as platinum and palladium in the
product mix," Morgan Stanley analyst Dmitriy Kolomytsyn said.
Palladium output is expected to be 2.6-2.65 million ounces
at the Russian divisions and 95,000-100,000 ounces at the
international operations in 2012. Last year's total output was
2.81 milion ounces, off 2 percent from 2010.
Platinum output is seen at 650,000 to 660,000 ounces at the
Russian division this year, while the international operations
are expected to mine 20,000 to 25,000 ounces. Last year's output
was 695,000 ounces, matching the 2010 result.
This year's copper output is seen at 355,000-360,000 tonnes
at the Russian division, while the international operations are
expected to mine 9,000-10,000 tonnes. Last year's output was
378,000 ounces, off 3 percent from 2010.
"There is no major growth coming from Russia. I don't expect
any major growth in the next several years," ING analyst Maxim
Matveyev said, adding the company's financials would be
increasingly dependent on metals prices as output declined.
