MOSCOW, Nov 14 Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Monday that it has successfully defeated all claims made by UC RUSAL against it in a court in the Caribbean's St. Christopher & Nevis.

"The judgment was delivered on November 11, 2011 and came into effect upon its adoption by the court," Norilsk said in a statement. "The proceedings were discontinued."

Norilsk Nickel was forced to suspend a multi-billion dollar share buyback offer in February after the court issued an injunction against it following a complaint by RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer and a Norilsk shareholder.

However, after the court cancelled the injunction later that month it proceeded with the share repurchase, ultimately buying back 14.7 million shares for $4.5 billion.

Norilsk also said it will sue RUSAL for damages and legal expenses.

In a separate statement, RUSAL said it will appeal the decision.

"We do not agree with the court decision, and we are preparing documents for an appeal," it said.

The company, which owns 25 percent of Norilsk Nickel, has also filed claims in several other jurisdictions. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker and Jon Loades-Carter)