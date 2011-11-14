MOSCOW Nov 14 Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Monday that it has successfully defeated all claims made by UC RUSAL against it in a court in the Caribbean's St. Christopher & Nevis.

"The judgment was delivered on November 11, 2011 and came into effect upon its adoption by the court," Norilsk said in a statement. "The proceedings were discontinued."

Norilsk Nickel was forced to suspend a multi-billion dollar share buyback offer in February after the court issued an injunction against it following a complaint by RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer and a Norilsk shareholder.

Norilsk also said it will sue RUSAL for damages and legal expenses.

In a separate statement, RUSAL said it will appeal the decision.

