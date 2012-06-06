MOSCOW, June 6 Norilsk Nickel, the
world's largest miner of nickel and palladium, said on Wednesday
its profit attributable to shareholders rose to $3.6 billion in
2011 from $3.3 billion in 2010.
The company expected to report a net profit of around $5
billion for 2011, broadly flat on the previous year, Norilsk
chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said in January.
Its revenues rose 11 percent to $14.1 billion last year.
The board of Norilsk's earlier recommended a dividend of 196
roubles ($5.94) per share for 2011, up 8.9 percent on last year.
($1 = 32.9987 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Maria Kiselyova)