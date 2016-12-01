JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
said on Thursday it has filed a lawsuit against
Botswana-based BCL Group to recover $271.3 million plus damages
it says it is owed from the sale of a 50 percent stake in the
Nkomati mine in South Africa.
BCL Mine pulled out of a 3 billion pula ($278 million) deal
to buy a 50 percent stake in Nkomati Nickel Mine from Norilsk
due to a lack of funds.
"BCL has failed to honour its obligations under the sale
agreement concluded in October 2014," said Norilsk Nickel
Africa's Chief Executive Michael Marriott. "The failure of BCL
to abide by its obligations under the sale agreement is
unacceptable in any business transaction."
($1 = 10.7759 pulas)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)