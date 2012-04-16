NEW YORK, April 16 Norit N.V., a Dutch activated
carbon maker that announced plans for a U.S. initial public
offering last month, is also exploring selling itself, according
to two sources familiar with the matter.
The company, which could fetch more than $750 million in a
sale, has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the process,
the sources said. They said Norit could attract interest from
private equity bidders.
Norit is majority owned by European private equity firm
Doughty Hanson, which bought the company in 2007.
Dual-track processes, where both an IPO and an outright sale
are explored, are often adopted by private equity firms trying
to realize their investments in companies.
The company is a leading manufacturer of activated carbon,
which is generally derived from charcoal and used in
purification and filtration processes. It sold its Clean Process
Technologies unit to Pentair Inc for 503 million euro
last year.
Norit filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in
March to raise $200 million in an IPO, with Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank underwriting the offering.
Norit could not immediately be reached for comment. Goldman
Sachs declined to comment.