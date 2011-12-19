Staff lower the North Korean national flag to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, on the roof of the its embassy in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il was the unchallenged head of the reclusive state whose economy fell deeper into poverty during his years in power as he vexed the world by developing a nuclear arms programme and an arsenal of missiles aimed to hit neighbours Japan and South Korea. Kim's death and the rise of his son, Kim Jong-un, raise many questions about the future of North Korea.

Below are a few facts about North Korea and recent events:

TIES WITH CHINA

Communist China was a key backer of North Korean Communist forces in the Korean War, and sent soldiers across the border into Korea from October 1950. China continued to support North Korea following the armistice, and in 1961 the two signed a treaty which calls for either to aid the other if attacked. It remains in force, but its potential application is ambiguous.

After China's rapprochement with the West and then its establishment of formal diplomatic ties with South Korea in 1992, ties between Beijing and Pyongyang frayed.

But Beijing still sees North Korea as a strategic buffer against the United States and its regional allies. In recent years, China has sought to shore up relations with the North with increased aid and trade and many visits there by leaders.

SHOTS ON THE PENINSULA

Tensions spiked on the Korean peninsula last year. In March 2010 , Seoul said Pyongyang was undoubtedly to blame for sinking a South Korean navy ship, killing 46 sailors. The North denied sinking the vessel.

Then in November, North Korea shelled a South Korean island near disputed waters on the west coast of the Korean peninsula, killing four people and sparking another crisis.

NUCLEAR DIPLOMACY

In October 2006, North Korea held its first nuclear test explosion, defying public pleas from China. Beijing condemned the test and supported a United Nations Security Council resolution that authorised sanctions against North Korea. It backed more sanctions after the North's second test in May 2009.

China has sought to defuse confrontation by hosting six-party nuclear disarmament talks since August 2003. The now-stalled negotiations bring together North and South Korea, China, the United States, Japan and Russia.

North Korea has in recent months drawn back from its earlier renunciation of the talks and said it wants to rejoin negotiations over international aid in exchange for nuclear disarmament. But there are no plans for their resumption.

ECONOMIC FLOWS

China's trade and aid are crucial to North Korea's survival. In 2010, trade between China and North Korea was worth $3.5 billion, up 29.6 percent from 2009, according to Chinese customs statistics. China's imports from North Korea in 2010 grew by 50.6 percent to $1.2 billion, and its exports to North Korea grew 20.8 percent to $2.3 billion.

In 2010, China's bilateral trade with South Korea was worth $207.2 billion, according to Chinese statistics.

North Korea has dramatically increased its economic cooperation with China over the past two years to surmount international sanctions imposed for its nuclear and missile tests in 2009 and growing estrangement from South Korea.

South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper has reported that China and North Korea will soon launch two joint development projects on their border.

A construction project to develop an island called Hwanggumpyong in the lower reaches of the Tumen River starts on May 28, and construction of roads connecting Hunchun in China and Rajin-Sonbong in North Korea on May 30, the paper said.

FOOD SHORTAGES

North Korea's 24 million people have over the years suffered severely from food shortages with the result that North Koreans are expected to live 11 years less than the average South Korean due mainly to malnutrition.

REFUGEES

China's 1,415-km (880-mile) border with North Korea includes stretches of rivers that freeze over in winter and in past years many North Korean refugees have crossed over, sometimes then making their way to other countries and then South Korea.

Outside groups have earlier estimated their numbers to be from tens of thousands to 300,000. Beijing worries that economic collapse or political turmoil in North Korea could unleash a surge of refugees into China.

Tighter security and fences along the border have made it more difficult for North Koreans to flee into China.

UNCERTAIN HEIR

Young and inexperienced, Kim Jong-un is seen as poised to take over North Korea with the death of his father and extend the Kim dynasty's rule over the reclusive state for a third generation.

Not much is known about the younger Kim, not even his age, though his father, Kim Jong-il, and his autocratic regime had begun making preparations for the son's transition to power.

Thought to be aged around 27, Kim Jong-un had already been made a four-star general and occupied a prominent political post when he was reported to have made an important diplomatic visit to neighbouring China in May this year.

On the trip, he introduced himself to the destitute North's main benefactor, possibly one of the most crucial diplomatic moves he will ever make.

"The rest of the world is going to have to look at someone who is basically a kid as having China's support to be the North's next leader," Yang Moo-min, of Seoul's University of North Korean Studies, said at the time.

The youngest of the leader's three sons, Kim was most likely born in 1984. His name in Chinese characters translates as "righteous cloud" while the media calls him "the young general".

Educated in Switzerland, he is thought to speak English and German, and bears a striking resemblance to his grandfather, the North's founder, Kim Il-sung.

Experts say the young Kim is likely to follow the same militaristic path, maintaining a strong grip over one of the world's largest armies and pressing on with a nuclear weapons programme in the face of international outrage.

(Compiled by Matthew Driskill; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)