* Q4 sales at 176.2 mln eur vs Rtrs avg of 173 mln

* Q4 adj EBITA at 29.2 mln eur vs Rtrs avg of 29.9 mln

* Says scarcity of resources will drive international business (Adds details, CEO comment, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 German automotive supplier Norma Group SE on Wednesday posted a forecast-beating sales growth of 15 percent in its fourth quarter, driven by currency translation and an acquisition.

Sales grew 15.3 percent to 176.2 million euros ($200.8 million) in the October-to-December period, beating estimates of 173 million euros, the company said.

Acquisitions contributed 14.9 million euros, said Norma, which makes hose and pipe fasteners for emission control and cooling systems.

Norma has made eight acquisitions since its 2011 initial public offering, most recently buying U.S. water management company NDS for $285 million last year.

"The scarcity of resources will continue to drive our international business, in particular the shortage of fresh water supplies," CEO Werner Deggim said in a statement.

"The global water market is demanding more efficient and sustainable solutions. For this, we are optimally positioned with the acquisition of the U.S. company National Diversified Sales."

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 6 percent to 29.2 million euros, slightly missing the average estimate of 29.9 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company trades at 16.5 times 12-month forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data, at a premium to peers Montupet's 12.7x, SAF-Holland's 11.7x and ElringKlinger at 15.7x.

Shares in Norma have risen 12 percent this year to date, underperforming Germany's mid-cap index by 2 percent. ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Stephen Coates and Prateek Chatterjee)