BRIEF-Renasant Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 8 Norma Group
* To acquire National Diversified Sales, Inc., based in Woodland Hills, California
* NDS achieved sales of about $127.6 million in 2013 and has more than 500 employees
* Purchase price will be $285 million
* Two banks will be providing bridge loans for purchase of NDS
* Purchase price will be paid in cash on a cash and debt-free basis on transaction date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017