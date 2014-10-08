Oct 8 Norma Group

* To acquire National Diversified Sales, Inc., based in Woodland Hills, California

* NDS achieved sales of about $127.6 million in 2013 and has more than 500 employees

* Purchase price will be $285 million

* Two banks will be providing bridge loans for purchase of NDS

* Purchase price will be paid in cash on a cash and debt-free basis on transaction date