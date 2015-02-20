(Grover G. Norquist is president of Americans for Tax Reform.
Patrick Gleason is the organization's director of state affairs.
The opinions expressed here are their own.)
By Grover Norquist and Patrick Gleason
Feb 20 Whether you like craft beer brewed in
small batches or the mass-produced variety, the most costly
ingredient that goes into every pint of beer in the United
States is taxes. With federal, state and local levies, taxes
make up, on average, more than 40 percent of the cost of beer
purchased in the United States. In an effort to reduce the
excessive tax bite, two competing bills have been proposed this
month on Capitol Hill, along with legislation at the state
level.
One proposed bill, the Small BREW Act, would, if passed,
provide targeted federal excise-tax cuts for beer made by
domestic brewers, with tax relief based on volume. This
bipartisan bill would change the definition of a small brewer.
The federal government now levies a $7 tax on each of the
first 60,000 barrels produced by small brewers. After that, the
tax spikes to $18 a barrel. Businesses not defined as small
brewers - those that produce more than 2 million barrels
annually - must pay the $18 federal tax on every barrel they
make.
The proposed bill, however, would halve the tax for small
brewers on the first 60,000 barrels to $3.50 a barrel and
redefine a small brewer as a business producing fewer than 6
million barrels a year, as opposed to the current 2-million
barrel standard.
Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine)
introduced this bill. It has 25 Senate sponsors from both
parties.
A competing bill, the Fair BEER Act, would provide federal
tax relief for brewers of all sizes that are headquartered both
domestically and abroad. Brewers producing 7,143 barrels or less
a year, which represents 90 percent of brewers - would be exempt
from paying federal beer excise taxes.
Brewers who produce between 7,144 and 60,000 barrels would
face a $3.50 a barrel excise tax. Production in excess of 60,000
and up to 2 million barrels would face a $16-a-barrel tax. An
$18-a-barrel tax would apply to production beyond 2 million
barrels.
This bill, introduced by Representatives Steve Womack
(R-Ark.) and Ron Kind (D-Wis.) has 23 co-sponsors.
But not just lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking to
provide tax relief for beer drinkers. State legislators seek to
reduce the excessive tax burden on suds. In addition to the
federal excise tax, all 50 states apply punitive taxes on beer.
Tennessee, for example, levies the highest excise tax on beer at
$1.17 a gallon. Alaska comes in second, with a rate of $1.07 a
gallon. Wyoming has the lowest beer excise tax, at $0.02 a
gallon. Wisconsin and Missouri have the next lowest, at $0.06 a
gallon.
Despite having the lowest beer excise tax, Wyoming state
legislators are moving to get rid of their 2-cent-a-gallon beer
excise tax, which was instituted in the 1930s. The Wyoming House
of Representatives passed legislation at the end of January that
repeals the state beer tax. The bill is now pending in the
Wyoming Senate. The beer excise tax generates only $300,000
annually for the state.
"It was an archaic law from the Depression days tied to the
gold standard," Wyoming Representative Jim Allen (R), who voted
in favor of the bill, told a local newspaper. "The majority
thinking was removing it would be helpful to young, growing
local breweries."
The Wyoming repeal bill follows successful efforts in other
states to promote the growing beer industry. In 2013, months
after Republicans took full control of the North Carolina
General Assembly and governor's mansion for the first time in
more than a century, state legislators passed the Growler Bill,
which allows Tar Heel State retailers to sell growlers (64 oz.
glass jugs) of beer. Before this reform, only breweries were
able to sell growlers. Now, North Carolinians can fill up
growlers at retailers like Whole Foods and Total Wine.
The same month that North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory (R)
signed the Growler Bill, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R)
signed the Pint Bill, which permits Palmetto State breweries to
sell up to 48 ounces of beer right from the tap.
Before this reform, South Carolina breweries were only
allowed to sell 16 ounces of beer a customer, and that had to be
served in four-ounce glasses. These strict rules had served as a
major impediment to local brewers trying to attract customers to
their onsite tasting rooms.
The beer industry contributes nearly $250 billion a year to
the national economy, along with 2 million jobs. Federal and
state lawmakers are wise to provide tax and regulatory relief to
brewers, as well as beer lovers who ultimately bear the
currently onerous tax burden on beer.
Beer-industry expansion in recent years has produced
numerous business success stories and helped revitalize small
towns like Kinston, North Carolina. Anything that lawmakers can
do to get government out of the way of industry growth is a good
thing for all Americans.
