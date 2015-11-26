STOCKHOLM Nov 26 The two Swedish pension funds
that own commercial real estate firm Norrporten have picked
Goldman Sachs and Nordea to lead a stock market listing of the
firm in the first half of 2016, three sources familiar with the
matter said.
Sources told Reuters last week the state-controlled second
and sixth Swedish National Pension Funds (AP2 and AP6) were
being advised by Rothschild on the planned listing and that
banks could be picked soon.
Norrporten has properties worth around 26 billion Swedish
crowns ($3 billion) and could get a market valuation of 15 to 17
billion crowns based on a valuation of listed peers.
The sources declined to be identified as the plans are not
public. Goldman, Nordea and the two pension funds declined to
comment while Norrporten did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Norrporten adds to a pipeline of planned listings on the
Stockholm bourse next year after a bumper 2015, which has seen
15 IPOs on the main list, the most in 15 years, with three more
companies slotted for listings before the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)