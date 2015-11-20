STOCKHOLM Nov 20 Two Swedish pension funds that own commercial real estate firm Norrporten plan to list the company on the Stockholm stock exchange next year, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Norrporten has properties worth around 26 billion crowns ($3 bln), mostly commercial properties all over Sweden and in Copenhagen, and the sources said investment banks had recently pitched for roles in the issue, meaning banks could be picked shortly.

Listed Swedish real estate companies such as Fabege , Hufvudstaden and Castellum are valued at between 1.3 and 1.5 times equity.

That range would give Norrporten a market valuation of around 15 to 17 billion crowns based on equity of 11.2 billion crowns in its third quarter report.

The owners, the state-controlled Second and Sixth Swedish National Pension Funds, were working with Rothschild as advisor, the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as the plans are not public. Norrporten and Rothschild declined to comment as did the owners.

Norrporten adds to a pipeline of planned listings on the Stockholm bourse next year after a bumper 2015, which has seen 14 IPOs on the main board, the most in 15 years, with four more companies slotted for listings before the end of 2015.

Only two of the new shares have fared worse than the wider market since listing and most have outperformed it by a wide margin.

As of Sept. 30, Norrporten valued its properties at 25.8 billion crowns and had interest bearing debt of 12.4 billion crowns.

The company owns 125 properties with a combined rental value of 1.9 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.6708 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Susan Fenton)