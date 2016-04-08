STOCKHOLM, April 8 Swedish real estate firm Castellum is nearing a deal to buy Norrporten and its roughly 25 billion crowns ($3.1 billion) property portfolio, the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reuters reported last month that Castellum, one of Sweden's largest listed real estate firms, was considering buying Norrporten, which has been prepared for a market listing by its owners, state-controlled second and sixth Swedish national pension funds, known as AP2 and AP6.

Castellum later confirmed it was interested in Norrporten.

Norrporten's owners are to decide on a deal on Friday followed by official announcements of the deal after the weekend, one of Svenska Dagbladet's sources said.

Castellum, AP2 and AP6 declined to comment on the report.

($1 = 8.1698 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Jason Neely)