STOCKHOLM, April 8 Swedish real estate firm
Castellum is nearing a deal to buy Norrporten and its
roughly 25 billion crowns ($3.1 billion) property portfolio, the
Svenska Dagbladet newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.
Reuters reported last month that Castellum, one of Sweden's
largest listed real estate firms, was considering buying
Norrporten, which has been prepared for a market listing by its
owners, state-controlled second and sixth Swedish national
pension funds, known as AP2 and AP6.
Castellum later confirmed it was interested in Norrporten.
Norrporten's owners are to decide on a deal on Friday
followed by official announcements of the deal after the
weekend, one of Svenska Dagbladet's sources said.
Castellum, AP2 and AP6 declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 8.1698 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Jason Neely)