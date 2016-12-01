OSLO Dec 1 Norsk Hydro Chief Executive Officer
Svein Richard Brandtzaeg made the following comments during a
strategy update in London on Thursday:
** With a strong balance sheet we can make countercyclical
investments
** We see (merger and acquisition) opportunities along the
whole value chain
** But our ambition is not to be the biggest (aluminium
maker) in the world but rather the most profitable one ... there
are some (M&A) opportunities
** Says has little or no appetite for buying older,
energy-intensive smelters with high carbon emissions
** Keeps options open on the future of Sapa joint venture;
may buy Orkla's stake but could also sell through an initial
public offering or choose to end up as a minority shareholder
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)