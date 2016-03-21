LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Norske Skog has rejigged its bond exchange yet again in response to a controversial legal ruling, with the help of new financing from funds GSO and Cyrus.

The latest move ups the ante in the long-running battle between Norske Skog's unsecured and secured bondholders, which has sparked accusations of nefarious use of credit default swaps on both sides.

A New York court ruling earlier this month allowed the contested debt exchange on the paper company's 2016 and 2017 unsecured bonds to proceed in theory, but made it unworkable in practice.

This is because US district judge Richard Sullivan said that the creation of new securitisation notes - a key aspect of the exchange - would breach the terms of the secured bond's indenture.

Sullivan said that while the secured bond's indenture allows for a "qualified securitisation financing", using new securitisation notes in an exchange offer would be classed as a "prohibited refinancing".

He described the swapping of unsecured notes for new secured paper as a "quintessential refinancing".

In response to this, Norske Skog announced on Friday that it was dropping the exchange offer on its 2016 notes and that the 2017 exchange would no longer include the securitisation notes.

But Blackstone's GSO Capital Partners and hedge fund Cyrus Capital Partners are still providing a 95m securitisation facility collateralised on the same assets as part of a separate liquidity agreement, which also includes an equity raise.

GSO and Cyrus are the largest holders of the unsecured bonds and also now hold an 11.49% equity stake in the company.

The language around the new securitisation facility is framed with Sullivan's judgment in mind.

The Norwegian company said that part of the proceeds will be used "to replace" an existing securitisation facility. When Norske Skog announced the terms of its last exchange offer in December, it instead said that GSO and Cyrus had committed "to refinance" this facility.

"THE WHOLE NINE YARDS"

Norske Skog said that GSO and Cyrus' new liquidity initiatives will raise 120m-140m for the group.

As the company has dropped the exchange offer on the 2016s, it will need this cash to meet the large 121m repayment when the bonds mature in June.

GSO's positions in the CDS market mean it is doubly important that Norske make this payment, as multiple market sources said that the Blackstone subsidiary has sold a large amount of short dated protection on the name.

This means it stands to lose money on both its bond positions and its CDS positions if the company defaults in the short term.

Rahul Gandhi, an analyst at CreditSights, said that GSO and Cyrus are "going the whole nine yards to make sure they don't have to settle on their CDS positions", in a note published on Monday.

"We believe the company will once again run into trouble after GSO and Cyrus have cleared their CDS positions and no longer have the incentive to support the company with as much determination and creativity," he added.

GSO made no mention of CDS in a statement on Monday, instead stating that the transactions mean "GSO will have a large minority equity interest in a substantially strengthened group with a favourable operational outlook".

It would not be the first time the Blackstone's unit has provided liquidity to a distressed company in order to drive a favourable outcome in the CDS market, however.

In 2013 GSO provided a loan to Codere, which was dependent on the troubled Spanish gaming firm paying a bond coupon late. This triggered payouts on CDS that GSO and others had reportedly bought. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)