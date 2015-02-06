* Risky bond flies but exchange struggles

LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - The ease with which Norske Skog sold new bonds may have stunned many in the market this week, but the paper company is still locked in a game of brinkmanship with its bondholders.

The highly leveraged Norwegian outfit is battling structural decline in the newsprint industry, and began the year with dismal Caa2/CCC+ corporate credit ratings from Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

But the slide in the oil price has given it an unexpected boost, due to the resultant depreciation of the Norwegian krone.

Norske Skog saw this as a rare opportunity to tackle its distressed capital structure, launching a new EUR250m December 2019 senior secured bond to fund the cash portion of an exchange offer to existing bondholders.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were appointed as joint global coordinators.

Several investors said that they had never expected to see Norske Skog in the primary debt markets again, but selling the new paper proved easy given high-yield bond buyers' renewed confidence and appetite for risky paper.

The deal was pre-marketed extensively, with price whispers at a punchy 12% coupon with a 97 original issue discount, according to one investor.

Runaway demand allowed the company to increase the deal size to EUR290m, enabling it to sweeten terms on the exchange. The deal priced tight to the reported whispers on Monday, with an 11.75% coupon at a 97.50 OID to yield 12.462%.

It traded up massively in the secondary market, and was bid at 101.25 on Tuesday, according to a hedge fund investor.

"I don't think this is throwing good money after bad," he said.

"The company has a very high likelihood of being current on its payments. Where else can you get this kind of yield on what should be a going concern?"

SUBORDINATION THREAT

But while the new bond deal flew, the debt exchange has struggled to get off the ground.

Norske Skog announced on Thursday that it had not received the required level of support by the early exchange and consent deadline.

"There's a lot of moving parts and it's turned into a game of poker," said the first investor.

The exchange is complex but essentially aims to mop up near-term maturities and simplify the company's capital structure. Under the terms of the exchange, holders of 2015, 2016 and 2017 bonds would receive a cash consideration and roll into newly created longer-dated 2021 notes.

Holders of Norske Skog's 2033 notes, meanwhile, can roll into new shorter-dated 2023 notes with no cash consideration, if the 2016 bondholders consent to that happening.

The existing notes were issued by Norske Skogindustrier, but the exchange notes will sit higher up in the capital structure at a new entity called Norske Skog Holding AS. The new secured bonds will be senior to both of these, at Norske Skog AS.

A portfolio manager said the company was using "the threat of subordination" to coax bondholders into the exchange.

The creation of the new entity - Norske Skog Holding AS - has also sown confusion around whether there will be a succession event on the CDS. If a succession event is indeed declared, a high acceptance rate on the exchange could result in a lack of deliverables at Norske Skogindustrier for a CDS auction.

Several sources said the lack of clarity on a succession event could flush out investors running basis trades on the mismatch between cash and CDS, who would be unlikely to take part in the exchange offer.

"The company is trying to clean up the capital structure, so it doesn't want people being long or short the outstanding bonds synthetically," said the hedge fund investor.

STAND-OFF

But uncertainty over the CDS and the threat of subordination was not enough to complete the exchange by the early deadline.

Norske Skog's CEO said on Thursday that the company would consider a "comprehensive review" of its options if there is not sufficient participation by the exchange's February 19 expiration.

"The key question now is: are they going to just sweat out bondholders or will they sweeten terms again," said the first investor.

"The wording of the press release was a bit stand-offish, so there's some game theory going on here. They can't increase the cash offer much, so if they do anything, it'll be around the exchange notes."

If the exchange does not go through, the senior secured deal remains in place but gets scaled back to EUR179m. The first investor and a trader said that this provides an incentive for shorter-term bondholders to hold out.

"I believe there is sufficient liquidity to allow the company to repay the October 2015 bonds and get pretty close to being able to repay the June 2016 bonds," said the trader. "And I would definitely value temporal seniority more highly than structural seniority."

Temporal seniority refers to the nearer-term maturities of the existing bonds.

