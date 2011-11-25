OSLO Nov 25 Loss-making Norwegian paper maker Norske Skog said on Friday it would close down production at its Follum mill in Norway as it struggles with overcapacity.

The Follum mill, located in Hoenefoss, has 356 employees and capacity to produce 290,000 tonnes of newsprint, magazine paper and book paper per year.

Norske Skog said Follum was its smallest Norwegian mill, and that it has the highest costs per tonne.

The European newsprint industry is seen having overcapacity of around 7 percent, or about 500,000 tonnes annually. Norske Skog is the third biggest newsprint maker in Western Europe, with a capacity share of 14 percent.

Debt-burdened Norske Skog is struggling after suffering losses for several years in a tough newsprint market. Last year, the firm took a pretax loss of 3.3 billion crowns ($560.5 million).

"Paper prices are still too low in relation to prices for the major raw materials," Norske Skog said.

It added that its Norwegian mills were extra burdened by a strengthening Norwegian crown. ($1=5.8874 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mike Nesbit)