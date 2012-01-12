OSLO Jan 12 Norske Skog

* Signed a long-term energy contract with NTE (Nord-Trøndelag Elektrisitetsverk) for the supply of electricity for the paper mill at Skogn.

* The new agreement, together with an agreement that was signed with Statkraft last year, secures Norske Skog Skogn sufficient energy for full operation of the mill.

* The agreement has been entered into on commercial terms and has a duration of 7 years from 1 January 2012. The new agreement with NTE ensures supply of 0.4 TWh per year until 31.12.2018. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)