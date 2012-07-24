OSLO, July 24 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro will not present further production curtailments as part of the 2-3 billion-crown cost savings programme it announced on Tuesday, the firm said.

"(The cost savings programme) is a mixture of the 300 dollar (per tonne) programme that you are familiar with from before in primary metal, and we will present new programmes during he press conference," Hydro spokesman Halvor Molland said.

"These are cost improvement programmes, we are not announcing new closures today," he added.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)