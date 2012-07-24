UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
OSLO, July 24 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro will not present further production curtailments as part of the 2-3 billion-crown cost savings programme it announced on Tuesday, the firm said.
"(The cost savings programme) is a mixture of the 300 dollar (per tonne) programme that you are familiar with from before in primary metal, and we will present new programmes during he press conference," Hydro spokesman Halvor Molland said.
"These are cost improvement programmes, we are not announcing new closures today," he added.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.